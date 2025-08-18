Team Toyota Victorious Nationwide

GR CUP

In a hectic, wet-track Race 1, Spike Kohlbecker claimed his first win of the season at Wisconsin’s Road America. Series points leader and Toyota Development Driver Westin Workman drove from the 10th starting position to finish third to earn his eighth podium of the season.

In Race 2 on Sunday, Will Robusto took over the race lead on lap 8 after starting fifth, and fought off stiff competition to capture his second race win of the season.

GT4

Two Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2s claimed podiums in Race 2 on Sunday at Road America. Marco Polo Motorsports’ Nicolai Elghanayan and Mads Siljehaug finished third in the silver class, while Kenny Schmied and Anthony Geraci also finished third in the Am class for the RAFA Racing Team.

Race 1 on Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up during the Barber Motorsports Park weekend in September.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NASCAR Cup Series closes its regular season at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. First, the NASCAR Xfinity Series competes at the ‘World Center of Racing’ on Friday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CW, before the Cup Series runs on Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The ARCA Menards Series runs on Friday, August 22 at Madison International Speedway. FS1 has the TV coverage at 9:00 p.m. ET.