Jones wins in Kansas, while Kalitta claims Midwest Nationals victory

Ashley and Antron Brown made the semifinals, while the other Toyota Top Fuel Dragsters of Shawn Langdon and Steve Torrence advanced to the second round. Ron Capps and J.R. Todd were eliminated in round one in Funny Car.

ARCA

Gio Ruggiero (second) and Taylor Reimer (fifth) earned top-five finishes for Toyota in Friday night’s ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway. Brenden Queen was the race winner. Reimer, who was making her ARCA pavement track debut, recorded her second top-five finish in just five career ARCA starts.

OFF ROAD

CJ Greaves cemented his legacy by clinching his milestone 10th Pro 4 championship with a third-place finish in Saturday’s season finale at Glen Helen Raceway in Southern California.

WHAT’S NEXT

NASCAR heads back to the southeast for their second visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway, but this time it’s to compete on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn ROVAL road course with all three of NASCAR’s National Series. The Truck Series kicks off the weekend, beginning the Round of 8 of their Playoffs, on Friday, Oct. 3, at 3:30 p.m. EST on FS1. The Xfinity Series concludes the opening round of its Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. EST on the CW. Finally, the Cup Series holds the final race for the Round of 12 on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. EST on the USA Network.

The ARCA Menards Series closes its season at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, October 4 at 4:00 p.m. EST on FS2.