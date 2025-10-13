Hamlin makes history, claims Championship 4 berth

Denny Hamlin made history in Las Vegas – scoring his 60th career NASCAR Cup Series win, taking over the all-time lead in Cup Series wins for Toyota and clinching his Championship 4 berth in Phoenix.

NASCAR

Denny Hamlin made the closing laps count as the Virginia native passed his teammate Chase Briscoe late in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and claimed his sixth victory of the season. With the win, Hamlin has claimed a spot in the Championship 4 – continuing Toyota’s streak of having at least one driver make the Championship 4 in every season in the current format.