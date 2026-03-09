Christopher Bell Brings Home Runner-Up Finish at Phoenix

ARCA

Thomas Annunziata brought home a third-place finish to lead Toyota in Thursday evening’s ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix. Jake Bollman (sixth), Taylor Mayhem (seventh) and Max Reaves (ninth) finished inside the top 10. Carson Brown was the race winner. Bollman is the series points leader after two races.

WHAT’S NEXT

NASCAR finishes off its West Coast swing as it heads to another desert location – Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On Saturday, March 14, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts takes center stage from Las Vegas at 5:30 p.m. ET on CW. The NASCAR Cup Series closes the weekend from Las Vegas with their race on Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.

The GR Cup Series begins its 2026 season with two races this weekend at the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington in Arlington, Texas. Race 1 begins at 12:20 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 14, with Race 2 at 9 a.m. EST on Sunday, March 15. Both races can be viewed live on GRCupSeries.com/watch-live.