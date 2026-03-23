Denney Dominates at Lil Texas, Stretches POWRi Win Streak To Four

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 21, 2026) – Jacob Denney led 59 of 60 laps in sweeping a pair of POWRi National Midget League races at the Lil Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, extending his series winning streak to four.

With the two victories, the 20-year-old Galloway, Ohio, native has now won 20 national feature races since joining the Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) Toyota team full-time in 2025.

In Friday night’s opener, fellow Toyota driver Drake Edwards would lead the field to green, but Denney quickly moved up from his third starting spot to take the lead heading on to the backstraight on the opening lap. From there, it was all Denney with the only question being who would join him on the podium.

At the checkered flag, it was Denney followed by KKM teammate Colton Robinson, who drove from 15th to second, with Karter Sarff rounding out the top three to give Toyota-powered drivers a sweep of the podium.

Denney wouldn’t have it quite as easy in Saturday night’s feature. Once again, he took the lead at the green flag, but he would have to hold off a hard-charging Mack Leopard, who took over the top spot for one lap late in the race, only to see Denney power right back past him for the lead.

Denney would hold him off the rest of the way for the win, with Leopard finishing second and KKM driver Gavin Miller placing third giving Toyota drivers a podium sweep for the second straight night. Kale Drake would place fourth with Robinson rounding out the top five.

Overall, five different Toyota drivers would finish on the podium during the weekend.

The POWRi National Midget League returns to action with the Spring Shuffle at Sweet Springs (MO) Motorsports Complex, May 1-2.

“With a car this good, as long as I do my job, it kind of takes care of itself. Hats off to my team for giving me such a great JBL Toyota. On Friday, the cautions came at a good time, so I didn’t have to deal with much lap traffic. (On Saturday). I had a really good car yet again. I had a good car on the bottom all night, then when it came in, I had a great car up top. Once Mack (Leopard) showed me the high side was faster, I knew it was time to move up and start ripping the lip.”

- Jacob Denney, Keith Kunz Motorsports JBL Toyota