Hamlin claims second straight Vegas victory

Denny Hamlin moved into the top-10 all time in NASCAR Cup Series victories with a comeback win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

NASCAR

Hamlin, who moved to the front early, had a speeding penalty at the first stage caution and was forced to battle his way back through the field. The Toyota driver did just that – taking the lead in the final stage and cruising to his 61st NASCAR Cup Series victory. Hamlin, who led 134 of 267 laps, broke the tie with Kevin Harvick for 10th all-time.