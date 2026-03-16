Hamlin claims second straight Vegas victory

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Race Recap
Denny Hamlin earns his 61st Cup Series win at Las Vegas, climbing into NASCAR’s all-time top 10 as Toyota places five drivers inside the top 10.
Denny Hamlin moved into the top-10 all time in NASCAR Cup Series victories with a comeback win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
Hamlin, who moved to the front early, had a speeding penalty at the first stage caution and was forced to battle his way back through the field. The Toyota driver did just that – taking the lead in the final stage and cruising to his 61st NASCAR Cup Series victory. Hamlin, who led 134 of 267 laps, broke the tie with Kevin Harvick for 10th all-time.
“It is just so satisfying – so gratifying,” said Hamlin. “You just never know what can happen year over year if you still have it or not. Obviously, I wasn’t totally locked in for the first few weeks. We’ve just been hitting our stride now. This is our bread and butter. These are the tracks that we know we can go win, and we executed, average, on the driver’s part. Not very good – but to still have the speed to go through the field. This is a team win. The team did it. It makes my job really easy when I can drive Toyotas that fast.”
- Denny Hamlin
It was a strong day overall for Team Toyota with five Toyota drivers finishing in the top-10 – Christopher Bell (fourth), Ty Gibbs (fifth), Chase Briscoe (eighth) and Bubba Wallace (ninth). Toyota drivers have now led the most laps in six consecutive races – which ties Toyota’s best ever run – and hold four of the top-six spots in the standings, with Tyler Reddick continuing with a commanding lead.
Chase Briscoe made his lone O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start count as he finished runner-up to Kyle Larson on Saturday in Las Vegas. The Indiana-native battled back from mid-race wall contact and an ensuing flat tire to lead Team Toyota. His Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) teammate, William Sawalich finished ninth, while Brandon Jones added a third Supra in the top-15 with a 13th-place run.
“We had a really good WIX Filters Toyota for one,” said Briscoe. “Even with the adversity we were dealing with, I knew if we got a lucky break, we were going to hopefully get back up there. Honestly, it wasn’t an unfortunate break with the tire, I think it was my own fault. I just drove it into the fence and cost myself. I had a lot of fun. It was certainly fun slipping and sliding around the race track. You could kind of run all over. I had a blast, and I appreciate JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) and WIX Filters for letting me do it.”
- Chase Briscoe
Buddy Kofoid battled for the lead before a lap 30 incident in the World of Outlaws feature on Friday night at Kennedale Speedway Park. The Toyota Development Driver finished 20th in a race won by David Gravel. Kofoid currently sits sixth in the standings.
Defending series champion Jacob Denney kicked off the 2026 POWRI National Midget League season with two victories in three races in the 13th annual Turnpike Challenge.
In Friday’s race at Tulsa’s Port City Raceway, Denney started from the pole position and led the final 18 laps of the 30-lap feature for his first win of the season. The following night, Denney would start tenth and charge to the front for the victory, with Karter Sarff finishing second to give Toyota drivers a one-two finish on the night.
Toyota Development Drivers Jade Avedisian and Keelan Harvick were both in late model action over the weekend and scored top-five finishes. Avedisian finished fifth and claimed top rookie honors in the ASA Super Late Model race from Pensacola’s Five Flags Speedway on Saturday afternoon, before Harvick delivered a runner-up finish at Kern Raceway in the CARS Tour West race on Saturday night.
NASCAR heads back to the opposite coast for a triple header at Darlington Raceway. On Friday, March 20, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competes at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series follow on Saturday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. ET on the CW, while the NASCAR Cup Series closes the weekend on Sunday, March 22, at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1.