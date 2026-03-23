Reddick wins again, adds to best-ever start for Toyota

His teammate, Kaden Honeycutt, had his best race in a Tundra, as the Toyota Development Driver won his first pole and led 59 laps – a career best - before finishing fourth. With the finish, Honeycutt moved up to second in the points standings. Toyota had half of the top-10 overall with Heim, Honeycutt, Christopher Bell (sixth), Gio Ruggiero (eighth) and William Sawalich (10th).

SPRINT CAR

In the doubleheader over the weekend, Buddy Kofoid delivered two strong runs. On Friday at Lawton Speedway, he overcame adversity in his heat, won the last chance qualifier and drove through the field to finish 11th. Saturday saw the Toyota Development Driver nearly score his second win of the season at Creek County Speedway as he battled for the lead late before settling for second. David Gravel swept the race weekend.

POWRi

Toyota driver Jacob Denney led 59 of 60 laps in sweeping a pair of POWRi National Midget League races at the Lil Texas Motor Speedway, extending his series winning streak to four.

In Friday night’s opener, Denney quickly moved up from third to take the lead heading on to the back straight on the opening lap. He would go on to lead all 30 laps followed by Keith Kunz Motorsports teammate Colton Robinson and Karter Sarff to give Toyota-powered drivers a sweep of the podium.

On Saturday, Denney took the lead at the green flag, but he would have to hold off a hard-charging Mack Leopard, who took over the top spot for one lap late in the race, only to see Denney power right back past him for the lead. Leopard would finish second and Gavin Miller placed third giving Toyota drivers a podium sweep for the second straight night. Overall, five different Toyota drivers finished on the podium during the weekend.