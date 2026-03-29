Strong performance for Team Toyota at Martinsville

Ty Gibbs (fourth) continued his impressive run as the North Carolina-native has now finished five consecutive races in the top-six. He is a season-best sixth in the Cup Series standings, and is tied for the overall lead in top-fives (four) and top-10s (five). Christopher Bell added a third Joe Gibbs Racing Camry inside the top-10, coming home in seventh. Tyler Reddick (15th) continues to lead the point standings.

Despite the runner-up finish, Toyota continues to dominate the laps led count as they hit 1,051 laps led on the year, which is over 57 percent of the total laps run this season.