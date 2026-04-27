Denney Dominates In Toyota USAC 1-2 Finish At Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (April 26, 2026) – Jacob Denney took the lead from Keith Kunz Motorsports teammate Gavin Miller on lap three and went on to lead the final 28 laps at the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Kokomo Grand Prix at the Kokomo Speedway Sunday night.

With the victory, Toyota drivers would sweep the USAC season-opening double-header after Justin Grant took top honors in Saturday night’s opener at Kokomo.

Miller kicked off Sunday’s action moving into the lead from the pole position and was able to hold the lead for the first two laps before Denney would slide past him in turn one on lap three. Denney would quickly begin to pull away, stretching out a 1.4 second lead by lap 10.

He would extend it to 2.5 seconds by lap 18 before a red flag would bring the field to a stop. It was the first of three cautions over the final 13 laps, but on each occasion, Denney would once again separate himself from the field.

Denney would eventually take the checkered flag 1.127-seconds ahead of Miller for his fifth 2026 national midget feature win of the season and the 24th of his career.

Grant would follow up Saturday’s win with a fourth-place finish with Kale Drake placing sixth, Zach Wigal was seventh and Brecken Reese coming home in ninth to give Toyota six of the top ten finishers on the night.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series returns to action at Circle City Raceway on June 9, the first of six races during Indiana Midget Week.

“I knew we had a car yesterday to get it done, but we had a tire blown in our heat race that set us back. Tonight, I had a great car to navigate and move around. On a track like this, you don’t always know where to go. I just tried to move around to miss the holes. The guys gave me a great JBL Toyota tonight.”

- Jacob Denney, Keith Kunz Motorsports JBL Toyota

“Last night I struggled a little bit. Qualifying is a big thing in this series, and we were able to qualify in the top six. We just needed a little more tonight. Overall, it was a pretty good feature. I have to thank everyone at KKM who makes this possible. I’d also like to thank SoundGear, Toyota Racing, my family and everyone who was out here watching.”

- Gavin Miller, Keith Kunz Motorsports SoundGear Toyota

Toyota-Powered Drivers Sunday Results

Jacob Denney – 1st

Gavin Miller – 2nd

Justin Grant – 4th

Kale Drake – 6th

Zach Wigal – 7th

Brecken Reese – 9th

Cooper Robinson – 11th

Mack Leopard – 12th

Drake Edwards – 14th

Brandan Carr – 15th

Rylan Gray – 16th

Hayden Wise – 17th

About Toyota

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Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

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