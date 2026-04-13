Gibbs Scores First Career Win at Bristol

“I’m just really grateful to be here, this is a dream of mine to come out here and race in this series, that’s all we wanted to do since we were little kids,” said Crews. “Being able to grow up with Connor (Zilisch) and race with him is a full circle moment. Growing up and watching Kyle Larson race every week and racing him a little bit in dirt was cool and kind of trade paint with him there running the top at Bristol in an O’Reilly car in the second highest series is something that’s super cool. Those are the positives and definitely the negatives hurt, I just feel like I could have stayed up there and been flawless we could have been doing donuts with the sword. I’m learning and I’m grateful to be able to drive this super fast Mobil 1 Toyota Supra. To have the chance to be able to go out there and race for wins is where we want to be.”

- Brent Crews

William Sawalich, who is coming off his first O’Reilly Series win last week at Rockingham, started on the pole and led 27 laps early in the race, as he posted a seventh-place run, his fourth top-10 of the season. Taylor Gray rounded out the Team Toyota contingent inside the top 10 with a 10th-place result.

On Friday night at Bristol, Christopher Bell brought home his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory since 2017, taking the lead with 63 laps to go and setting sail on his way to his ninth career Truck Series win. The Cup Series regular and 2017 Truck Series champion visited victory lane in his second start of the season in the Halmar-Friesen Racing (HFR) No. 62 entry.

TRICON Garage’s Gio Ruggerio overcame slight contact on pit road to bring home a third-place finish for Toyota to notch his third top-five and fourth top-10 finish in just six races contested thus far in 2026.