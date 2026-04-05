Toyota delivers winning performance at Rockingham

“I felt like I didn’t push it any harder than any previous run or do any more damage to the right front, but it was like all of a sudden with four to go, my truck started just – I had to turn more right down the straightaway to keep it straight,” said Heim. “My wheel was clocked at like 20 degrees to the right and it was chattering really bad in the corners, and I was like oh boy here we go, we’re going to lose this one in the worst way possible, but it hung in there and I just had to use a couple of laps trucks to hold him off. Respect Kaden (Honeycutt) for racing me clean. I did what I had to do there at the end, but first win for Robinhood. First win in my J’s (Jordan Brand) – my race shoes. Thank you to Toyota, TRICON for having me back again. Really enjoy doing this. Definitely stressful at the end there.”

- Corey Heim

Honeycutt tied his career-best finish of second, and is now tied for the points lead, while Stewart Friesen put three Tundras in the top-five with a fifth-place finish.

ARCA

In Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series East race from Rockingham Speedway, all three Toyota drivers battled adversity, but Wesley Slimp was able to battle through it for a career-best fifth-place finish to lead Team Toyota. Tristan McKee was the race winner.

WHAT’S NEXT

It’s a triple-header in Thunder Valley this weekend as NASCAR tackles Bristol Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Truck Series kicks off the racing action on Friday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series runs on Saturday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW, while the NASCAR Cup Series closes the weekend on Sunday, April 12, at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

The ARCA Menards Series West is back in action at Tucson Speedway. FloRacing has the coverage starting at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 11.