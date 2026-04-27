Toyota moves on from Talladega, while earning a milestone win on dirt

“It was a lot of fun, and not driving with my eyes closed was easy, but trying to pick a lane – it’s impossible out there, but it is a lot of fun,” said Crews. “The whole 19 team – the 19 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra was as fast it could be. I learned a lot there at the end. We had damage and was able to go up there and build runs and to wind up second was super cool. Happy to be here, thanking the Good Lord for keeping us safe today. It was pretty hectic out there, but I had a lot of fun.”

- Brent Crews

ARCA

Isabella Robusto nearly earned her first career ARCA Menards Series win as she led coming to the white flag before finishing fourth at Talladega. Her teammate, Gus Dean, led Toyota with a third-place run, while Gio Ruggiero claimed his third top-five in as many starts this season in fifth. Andy Jankowiak won the race.

SPRINT CAR

In a Friday-Saturday doubleheader at Knoxville Raceway, Toyota’s Buddy Kofoid scored top-10 finishes against a field of over 600 participants. On Friday, Kofoid picked up one spot from qualifying to finish eighth, while he bested that by two spots on Saturday. Brad Sweet (Friday) and David Gravel (Saturday) were the race winners.

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET

Justin Grant drove to victory in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship season-opener at Kokomo Speedway to give Toyota its 600th national midget feature win on Saturday. Grant led a Toyota 1-2-3 finish with Zach Wigal finishing second and Jacob Denney placing third.

Denney would dominate Sunday's Kokomo feature event, taking the lead on lap three and leading the final 28 laps with Keith Kunz Motorsports teammate Gavin Miller placing second to give Toyota a one-two finish. Overall, six Toyota drivers earned top-10 finishes on the night.