Toyota sweeps Kansas, adds to best-ever start

“It was really chaotic,” said Reddick. “We had a decent launch on the 11 (Denny Hamlin). The 5 (Kyle Larson) put him middle of the three, and then the 20 (Christopher Bell) got to my outside – we all ran out of real estate off of turn two. It’s a bummer I got Christopher there, and pretty much took his shot of winning the race or running top-five like he did all day, so that one in the moment stings, and you just have to put it behind you really fast and go and win the race for Toyota. I was glad we were able to get back to the 5. I was really surprised we had that kind of grip on those right sides, but I took advantage of it and was able to make the move.”

- Tyler Reddick

The win added to a best-ever start for Toyota, winning seven of the first nine events this season, while Reddick led four Toyota drivers in the top-five – Reddick, Chase Briscoe (third), Denny Hamlin (fourth) and Bubba Wallace (fifth). It is the second straight Kansas race that Toyota has had four of the top-five finishers, and 16th time in our history.

Ty Gibbs (ninth) extended his career-best streak to seven straight top-10 finishes, while 23XI Racing made more team history with four drivers in the top-15 for the first time – Reddick, Wallace, Riley Herbst (14th) and Corey Heim (15th).

In the NASCAR O’Reilly Series race on Saturday evening, Taylor Gray’s crew chief Jason Ratcliff proved to have the winning pit call at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night as Ratcliff brought his driver in four laps before the leaders, and Gray took care of the rest – leading the last 48 laps on his way to his first victory of the season and second of his career. His teammate, Brent Crews, finished fifth in his mile-and-a-half debut.