Honeycutt has unforgettable weekend with four victories

Toyota Development Driver Kaden Honeycutt had an unforgettable weekend as he claimed victory in four races, across four different disciplines, including his first-ever NASCAR Truck Series win.

NASCAR

Honeycutt battled through adversity in Friday’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International, including a pit road penalty coming into the final stage. The Texas-native drove from the back of the field throughout the final stage and ended up on the front row on the final restart. He took full advantage – passing Connor Zilisch in the first two corners before driving away to his earn his first Truck Series victory in his 67th start. With the win, Honeycutt extended his points advantage to 29. Brent Crews won the pole and led 19 laps before damage to his Tundra, as he was able to battle back to a seventh-place finish.