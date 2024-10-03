Kalitta Motorsports Sweeps the 2024 NHRA Season Opener

Billy Torrence started his first full-time Top Fuel season with a final round appearance, defeating his son Steve in the semifinals, before falling to Langdon in the finals. Toyota continued its strong showing from the qualifying sessions as all six of its Top Fuel racers made at least the second round.

In Funny Car, Todd battled through the elimination bracket from his sixth qualifying position to claim his 12th career Funny Car victory. The Floridian ran his best elapsed time on Sunday in the final round to defeat No. 1 qualifier, Austin Prock. Ron Capps and Alexis DeJoria both advanced out of the first round but bowed out in the second round on Sunday.

