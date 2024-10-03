Kalitta Motorsports Sweeps the 2024 NHRA Season Opener

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Kalitta Motorsports' Langdon & Todd sweep NHRA Gatornationals, marking historic wins and team unity for Connie Kalitta's squad.
Kalitta Motorsports duo Shawn Langdon and J.R. Todd etched their names in team history as becoming the first duo to sweep a NHRA event weekend for team owner Connie Kalitta. Todd won his second GatorNationals Funny Car Wally trophy, while Langdon picked up his first Gator Wally. The Top Fuel driver had a dominating weekend in Top Fuel, claiming the No. 1 qualifying position and his 18th career category triumph, his first since 2020.
Man, it feels really good. We’ve had a lot of years, a lot of years you question yourself, people ask you a lot of questions that you don’t want to answer, but keep your head down and keep working hard. And knowing you’re with a great group like the Kalitta team, leading the way with Connie Kalitta (team owner) giving us the opportunity. Kids like J.R. (Todd) and I, well I call us kids, but we’re out there living our dreams and having a great teammate in Doug (Kalitta). I can’t say enough about Brian Husen (crew chief). His first race as a crew chief and he gives me an absolutely flawless car. You know, I kept saying ‘as long as I don’t screw it up, I really have a car to beat.’ For everybody at Kalitta Air, we have a brand-new chassis this weekend – Revchem, Toyota. First Gatornationals victory, but this thing is going to Brian for sure. He deserves it and so do all of the guys.”
-Shawn Langdon
Billy Torrence started his first full-time Top Fuel season with a final round appearance, defeating his son Steve in the semifinals, before falling to Langdon in the finals. Toyota continued its strong showing from the qualifying sessions as all six of its Top Fuel racers made at least the second round.
In Funny Car, Todd battled through the elimination bracket from his sixth qualifying position to claim his 12th career Funny Car victory. The Floridian ran his best elapsed time on Sunday in the final round to defeat No. 1 qualifier, Austin Prock. Ron Capps and Alexis DeJoria both advanced out of the first round but bowed out in the second round on Sunday.
We’ve been trying to double up for a while. When I was driving Shawn’s (Langdon) car, Del (Worsham) and I were in the final, when I was in Scott’s (Kalitta, former racing driver) car, in the final with Shawn or Doug (Kalitta), or in whatever situation, we couldn’t seem to get it done. But this one worked out. It seemed like the stars lined up for us here in Gainesville. Scott’s boys were here this weekend. Scott’s wife, Kathy, was here all weekend, I think it’s been since 2008 since she’s been to a race. It’s pretty awesome to have her here with us and hopefully take some pictures down in victory circle with all of the Kalitta family. I’m just the lucky one who gets to drive Scott’s car. That’s forever his car. His name’s on the side of it. I almost screwed it up there in the second round, but we were able to redeem ourselves and come out of here with a trophy. Hopefully it goes to his family when we’re celebrating down there.”
-J.R Todd
The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads to In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip next for the Lucas Oil Winternationals, March 22-24.