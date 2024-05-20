Antron Brown Victorious in Chicago

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Antron Brown won his 75th career NHRA event and first of 2024 at the Route 66 Nationals in Joliet, IL, marking Toyota's seventh consecutive Top Fuel victory.
On a hot, slick Sunday in Joliet, Illinois, Antron Brown took home his first Wally Trophy of 2024 at the Route 66 NHRA Nationals. The win by Brown marks the 75th of his historic career, as well as his sixth overall NHRA win at Route 66 Raceway. Brown’s triumph is also the seventh consecutive Top Fuel win for Toyota, dating back to November 2023.
Brown defeated Toyota teammate Shawn Langdon in the finals Sunday evening, which was Langdon’s 52nd career final round appearance. Steve Torrence and Justin Ashley also advanced out of the first round for Team Toyota, only to both be defeated by Brown on his way to victory.
You have to step up when you race a team like that over there (Shawn Langdon, Kalitta Motorsports). We knew it was going to be a crazy final, and we know what they ran – a 3.82, 3.83. But first off, all the glory goes to God. For Don Schumacher, our boss, our guy that got us all out here, dedicated this to him and his family. We had a special memorial this weekend for him. Another that's down, we’re missing our crew guy, Alex. Alex, you know what’s going on man. This is for your dad. We love you, we miss you. This is special for Matco Tools, Lucas Oil, all our sponsors. Summit Racing, Sirius XM, Toyota, FVP, everybody. We love all of these people and thanks for making it happen. And thanks to the fans here in Chicago. It feels good to be back here at Route 66 Raceway. What a blessing for win No. 75 and it’s true blessing to be on this team. And God gets all the glory.”
-Antron Brown
In Funny Car, Alexis DeJoria advanced the furthest of the Toyota GR Supras Sunday afternoon, falling to John Force in the second round. J.R. Todd and Ron Capps were defeated in round one.
With the final round appearances by Brown and Langdon in Top Fuel, Toyota has now reached the finals in 29 consecutive NHRA events.