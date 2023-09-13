Toyota driver William Sawalich earns first ARCA championship

Camry driver William Sawalich won his first ARCA Menards Series East title after earning the victory at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday evening. Sawalich’s championship marks the third consecutive ARCA Menards Series East title for a Toyota driver.

The 16-year-old has delivered consistent race results across all ARCA Menards Series racing action this season. In ARCA East competition, Sawalich won four of the eight events, with top-five finishes in the balance. The Toyota development driver has also had an impressive start on the national ARCA tour with three wins, 10 top-fives and six poles in 11 starts.