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TOYOTA PERFORMANCE AIR FILTER CLEANING KIT
- Keep your performance air filter in excellent condition
- Applicable to both TRD & GR performance air filters
- Includes 12-oz. bottle of Toyota air filter cleaner solution and 8-oz. bottle of Toyota air filter oil
Toyota Performance Air Filter Cleaning Kits are available now for purchase at Autoparts.toyota.com or at your local Toyota dealer
Cleaning Kit Directions
Applicable for all TRD & GR Air Filters
Timing – recommend every 6 months or 50,000 miles
Step 1:Apply Toyota Performance Air Filter Cleaner
Liberally spray filter cleaner onto both sides of the filter. Allow to sit for 10 minutes. Do not allow the cleaner to dry on the air filter.
Step 2:Rinse Performance Air filter with low pressure water
Rinse your air filter with cool low-pressure water from the clean side out in order to flush the dirt out. Continue to rinse the filter until the water runs clear. It may be necessary to repeat steps
Step 3:Allow your filter to dry naturally
After rinsing your filter, gently shake off excess water and allow the filter to dry naturally. Do not apply oil until the air filter is completely dry.
Step 4:Apply Toyota Performance Air Filter Oil
When using the air filter oil squeeze bottle, apply air filter oil evenly along the crown of each pleat. Allow the oil to wick for approximately 20 minutes, and then touch up any light areas on either side of filter until there is a uniform red color on all areas.