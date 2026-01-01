Cleaning Kit Directions

Applicable for all TRD & GR Air Filters

Timing – recommend every 6 months or 50,000 miles

Step 1:Apply Toyota Performance Air Filter Cleaner

Liberally spray filter cleaner onto both sides of the filter. Allow to sit for 10 minutes. Do not allow the cleaner to dry on the air filter.

Step 2:Rinse Performance Air filter with low pressure water

Rinse your air filter with cool low-pressure water from the clean side out in order to flush the dirt out. Continue to rinse the filter until the water runs clear. It may be necessary to repeat steps

Step 3:Allow your filter to dry naturally

After rinsing your filter, gently shake off excess water and allow the filter to dry naturally. Do not apply oil until the air filter is completely dry.

Step 4:Apply Toyota Performance Air Filter Oil

When using the air filter oil squeeze bottle, apply air filter oil evenly along the crown of each pleat. Allow the oil to wick for approximately 20 minutes, and then touch up any light areas on either side of filter until there is a uniform red color on all areas.



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