Campaigns conducted by Toyota can be Safety Recall Campaigns, Special Service Campaigns and/or Limited Service Campaigns.
If you have completed a Campaign, but are experiencing concerns with your vehicle, please contact your local Toyota, Lexus, or Scion dealer for an inspection. Should you require additional assistance, please refer to the Contact Us section at the bottom of this page.
Safety Recall Campaign
In accordance with the requirements of the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act, when Toyota, Lexus, or Scion has determined that either a defect which relates to motor vehicle safety or a noncompliance with a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard exists in your vehicle, a Safety Recall Campaign is launched. The specified inspection and/or repair will be performed at no charge to the vehicle owner.
Special Service Campaign
A Special Service Campaign is the Toyota, Lexus, or Scion owner notification program to inform customers about specific product or technical issues for which inspection and/or repair is being offered without an expiration date. These issues are typically customer satisfaction initiatives. The described service will be performed at no charge to the vehicle owner.
Limited Service Campaign
Limited Service Campaigns are programs to inform customers about a product or technical issue for which inspection and/or repair is being offered for a specified period. Toyota requests that customers take advantage of this service prior to an expiration date. The described inspection and/or repair will be performed at no charge to the vehicle owner provided the Limited Service Campaign has not expired.