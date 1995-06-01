CJ GREAVES
Series competing in: Championship Off Road
Birthday: June 1, 1995
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
When you’re not at the track, what are you doing? Trail riding UTV, going on the boat with friends
What is your favorite TV show? Supercross
What is your favorite meal? Anything Mexican
What is your favorite gym/training exercise? CrossFit
Favorite racing memory: Winning the cup with my dad in 2015
When did you know you wanted to pursue a professional racing career? When I did my first Offroad race at 14 years old.
What are your ultimate racing goals? To just be the best I can be in everything I race.