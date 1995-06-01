CJ GREAVES

Series competing in: Championship Off Road



Birthday: June 1, 1995

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

When you’re not at the track, what are you doing? Trail riding UTV, going on the boat with friends

What is your favorite TV show? Supercross

What is your favorite meal? Anything Mexican

What is your favorite gym/training exercise? CrossFit

Favorite racing memory: Winning the cup with my dad in 2015

When did you know you wanted to pursue a professional racing career? When I did my first Offroad race at 14 years old.

What are your ultimate racing goals? To just be the best I can be in everything I race.