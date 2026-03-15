SADEV 6-Speed Sequential Transmission
SADEV's 6-speed sequential transmission provides racers with reliable and precise gear changes during the heat of the race.
Alcon Brakes
Alcon calipers (4 piston front/2 piston rear) and Alcon slotted discs (332mm front/280mm rear) help the driver hit their marks and maneuver quickly through the field.
JRI Adjustable Shocks
To provide greater handling for the GR86 Cup Car, TGRNA collaborated with JRi Shocks in development of dual adjustable front struts and rear shock absorbers, helping to ensure excellent traction and handling capabilities.
OMP Safety Equipment
The GR86 Cup Car utilizes OMP’s safety equipment; a fire extinguishing system, six-point safety harness, window and right-side driver nets, and a lightweight and durable fiberglass seat.
Roll Cage
The GR86 Cup Car is built with a high-strength, FIA approved roll cage.
Carbon Fiber Rear Wing
Not only does it look the part, but the custom, adjustable, carbon fiber rear wing generates rear downforce to keep the car firmly planted.
22-Gallon Fuel Cell
The GR86 Cup Car is equipped with a 22-gallon, ATL fuel cell to help ensure proper containment of the high-octane racing fuel.
Stratasys
With the assistance of GR Cup partner Stratasys, bespoke high-strength 3D printed components are installed throughout the vehicle to reduce cost and weight.
Bosch Electronic Control Systems
Bosch Engine Control Unit with Traction Control, Electrical Power Management System, Motorsport ABS, and Digital Driver Display allows the driver to customize settings for their optimal track performance.
Custom Borla Exhaust
A custom Borla exhaust allows for better flow of exhaust gasses from the 228 hp horizontally opposed 4-cylinder engine and creates a roar unique to the GR86 Cup Car.
Tires and Wheels
Rotiform forged aluminum 8x18inch wheels are mated to Continental 245/620R18 slicks, giving the GR86 Cup Car optimal grip during the race.