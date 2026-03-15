GR CUP

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OUR MISSION

The series mission is simple – to provide a competitive and affordable race series supported by a best-in-class purse and prize package. The series will focus on teams and drivers by offering world-class hospitality and engagement to all who participate and attend. Most importantly, the GR Cup was designed to celebrate car culture and motorsports by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts.

THE CAR

Toyota GR86 Race Car

Toyota Gazoo Racing
SADEV 6-Speed Sequential Transmission
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SADEV 6-Speed Sequential Transmission

SADEV's 6-speed sequential transmission provides racers with reliable and precise gear changes during the heat of the race.

Alcon Brakes
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Alcon Brakes

Alcon calipers (4 piston front/2 piston rear) and Alcon slotted discs (332mm front/280mm rear) help the driver hit their marks and maneuver quickly through the field.

JRI Adjustable Shocks
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JRI Adjustable Shocks

To provide greater handling for the GR86 Cup Car, TGRNA collaborated with JRi Shocks in development of dual adjustable front struts and rear shock absorbers, helping to ensure excellent traction and handling capabilities.

OMP Safety Equipment
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OMP Safety Equipment

The GR86 Cup Car utilizes OMP’s safety equipment; a fire extinguishing system, six-point safety harness, window and right-side driver nets, and a lightweight and durable fiberglass seat.

Roll Cage
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Roll Cage

The GR86 Cup Car is built with a high-strength, FIA approved roll cage.

Carbon Fiber Rear Wing
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Carbon Fiber Rear Wing

Not only does it look the part, but the custom, adjustable, carbon fiber rear wing generates rear downforce to keep the car firmly planted.

22-Gallon Fuel Cell
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22-Gallon Fuel Cell

The GR86 Cup Car is equipped with a 22-gallon, ATL fuel cell to help ensure proper containment of the high-octane racing fuel.

Stratasys
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Stratasys

With the assistance of GR Cup partner Stratasys, bespoke high-strength 3D printed components are installed throughout the vehicle to reduce cost and weight.

Bosch Electronic Control Systems
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Bosch Electronic Control Systems

Bosch Engine Control Unit with Traction Control, Electrical Power Management System, Motorsport ABS, and Digital Driver Display allows the driver to customize settings for their optimal track performance.

Custom Borla Exhaust
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Custom Borla Exhaust

A custom Borla exhaust allows for better flow of exhaust gasses from the 228 hp horizontally opposed 4-cylinder engine and creates a roar unique to the GR86 Cup Car.

Tires and Wheels
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Tires and Wheels

Rotiform forged aluminum 8x18inch wheels are mated to Continental 245/620R18 slicks, giving the GR86 Cup Car optimal grip during the race.

X/Y

Interested in owning the race car and participating in the GR Cup? Inquire about purchasing a GR86 Cup car here.

PURCHASE A RACE CAR

RACING GRIT: THE SERIES

6 videos
Racing GRit: A Cody Jones Story
Racing GRit: A Cody Jones Story
14 min
Racing GRit: A Keanu Reeves Story
Racing GRit: A Keanu Reeves Story
17 min
Watch: Racing GRit Episode 1
Watch: Racing GRit Episode 1
11 min
Watch: Racing GRit Episode 2
Watch: Racing GRit Episode 2
13 min
Watch: Racing GRit Episode 3
Watch: Racing GRit Episode 3
15 min
Watch: Racing GRit Episode 4
Watch: Racing GRit Episode 4
22 min

ONE MAKE: A MOBIL 1 SERIES

6 videos
Watch "One Make: Episode 1"
Watch "One Make: Episode 1"
15 min
Watch "One Make: Episode 2"
Watch "One Make: Episode 2"
16 min
Watch "One Make: Episode 3"
Watch "One Make: Episode 3"
16 min
Watch "One Make: Episode 4"
Watch "One Make: Episode 4"
19 min
Watch "One Make: Episode 5"
Watch "One Make: Episode 5"
14 min
Watch "One Make: Episode 6"
Watch "One Make: Episode 6"
14 min

ON-TRACK ACTION

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eSPORTS LEAGUE

Ready to take to the virtual track and compete for over $10,000 in purse and prizes?

eSPORTS

SERIES PARTNERS

Mobil 1 Mobil 1 Continental Continental
Endava Endava Segra Segra WWEX WWEX StrataSys StrataSys JBL JBL Yahoo Yahoo
OMP OMP Racing Spirit Racing Spirit

PERFORMANCE READY VEHICLES

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