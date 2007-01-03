GAVIN MILLER
Series competing in: USAC, Extreme Outlaws
Birthday: January 3, 2007
Hometown: Allentown, Pennsylvania
When you’re not at the track, what are you doing? Helping family, schoolwork and exercising
What is your favorite TV show? All American
What is your favorite meal? Steak and rice
What is your favorite gym/training exercise? Dumbbell curls
Favorite racing memory: Winning my first midget race
When did you know you wanted to pursue a professional racing career? When I started racing midgets full time
What are your ultimate racing goals? Racing full time in NASCAR