GAVIN MILLER

Series competing in: USAC, Extreme Outlaws



Birthday: January 3, 2007

Hometown: Allentown, Pennsylvania

When you’re not at the track, what are you doing? Helping family, schoolwork and exercising

What is your favorite TV show? All American

What is your favorite meal? Steak and rice

What is your favorite gym/training exercise? Dumbbell curls

Favorite racing memory: Winning my first midget race

When did you know you wanted to pursue a professional racing career? When I started racing midgets full time

What are your ultimate racing goals? Racing full time in NASCAR