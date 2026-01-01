JOHNNY GREAVES
Series competing in: Championship Off Road
Birthday: March 21, 1966
Hometown: Suamico, Wisconsin
When you’re not at the track, what are you doing? Something on the water – boating, surfing or fishing
What is your favorite TV show? Any type of car show
What is your favorite meal? Chicken with mashed potatoes
What is your favorite gym/training exercise? Biking
Favorite racing memory: Winning my first Borg Warner race at Crandon
When did you know you wanted to pursue a professional racing career? When I began racing a lot of motorcross
What are your ultimate racing goals? Win another championship