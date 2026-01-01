JOHNNY GREAVES

Series competing in: Championship Off Road

Birthday: March 21, 1966

Hometown: Suamico, Wisconsin

When you’re not at the track, what are you doing? Something on the water – boating, surfing or fishing

What is your favorite TV show? Any type of car show

What is your favorite meal? Chicken with mashed potatoes

What is your favorite gym/training exercise? Biking

Favorite racing memory: Winning my first Borg Warner race at Crandon

When did you know you wanted to pursue a professional racing career? When I began racing a lot of motorcross

What are your ultimate racing goals? Win another championship