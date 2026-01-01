WESTIN WORKMAN
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 2
Workman eager to build off stellar 2024 season
After a tremendous 2024 season that saw wins across multiple racing series, Toyota Development driver Westin Workman is focused on more in 2025 in GR Cup action
About Westin:
- Favorite track and why: Sebring International Raceway and Road America. The long straightaways at both places offer great opportunities to pass and great racing. I also love Laguna Seca in terms of doing a hot lap with the elevation changes the track has.
- Most memorable career moment: I have two. One is a go karting win in 2023 that was also on Father’s Day, which was also my first national win. The other is an MX-5 Cup win in 2023. I was able to take my dad around for a victory lap at the end, which was super special.
- Racing background (high-level): 2024 Mazda MX-5 Cup Rookie of the Year; multi-time GR Cup and MX-5 Cup race winner
- Car number: 13
- Toyota Development Driver