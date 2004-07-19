Series competing in: SRO GT4



Birthday: July 19, 2004

Hometown: St. Cloud, Florida

When you’re not at the track, what are you doing? Train at the Toyota Performance Center, work for my dad back home and fishing + boating

What is your favorite TV show? Yellowstone

What is your favorite meal? Steak and potatoes

What is your favorite gym/training exercise? Circuit training

Favorite racing memory: Winning the inaugural GR Cup season in 2023

When did you know you wanted to pursue a professional racing career? Since I was a kid, I’ve always been around racing. Most of my memories revolve around racing.

What are your ultimate racing goals? I want to be known as one of the best drivers ever!