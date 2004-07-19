TYLER GONZALES
Series competing in: SRO GT4
Birthday: July 19, 2004
Hometown: St. Cloud, Florida
When you’re not at the track, what are you doing? Train at the Toyota Performance Center, work for my dad back home and fishing + boating
What is your favorite TV show? Yellowstone
What is your favorite meal? Steak and potatoes
What is your favorite gym/training exercise? Circuit training
Favorite racing memory: Winning the inaugural GR Cup season in 2023
When did you know you wanted to pursue a professional racing career? Since I was a kid, I’ve always been around racing. Most of my memories revolve around racing.
What are your ultimate racing goals? I want to be known as one of the best drivers ever!