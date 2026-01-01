FREDRICK AASBO

YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 16
Aasbo looks to regain championship trophy

After another third-place finish in the championship points standings, Fredric Asbo is ready to take another shot at the title this season.

About Fredric:

  • Favorite track and why: Road Atlanta as it reminds me of home. It’s a natural stadium-style track that’s carved out of the hillside in a beautiful landscape. It’s a fun environment and the fastest-flowing race track. 
  • Most memorable career moment: I have a few. One being my first international race at Abu Dhabi in 2015 and another when I won my first championship at 30-years-old. I felt like I was at the top of the world. 
  • Racing background (high-level): Three-time Formula DRIFT champion; 19-time Formula DRIFT race winner; two-time Nordic Drifting champion 
  • Car number: 151

ON-TRACK ACTION

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PERFORMANCE READY VEHICLES

GR SUPRA 3.0
2025

GR SUPRA 3.0

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GR SUPRA 3.0 PREMIUM
2025

GR SUPRA 3.0 PREMIUM

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