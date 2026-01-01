JHONNATTAN CASTRO
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 10
Castro looks to build off of career year in 2026
2025 was a strong season for Jhonnattan Castro, who is eager to continue that momentum for the 2026 Formula DRIFT season.
About Jhonnattan:
- Favorite track and why: The Orlando drifting circuit. It always brings a good crowd and I typically do well there as that track suits my style.
- Most memorable career moment: A race I had against James Dean in Orlando that I ended up winning. No holding back, both of us putting everything out there, in a clean race. The commitment made the result that much worth it.
- Racing background (high-level): Five-time Dominican drifting champion
- Car number: 17