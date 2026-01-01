JHONNATTAN CASTRO

YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 10
Castro looks to build off of career year in 2026

2025 was a strong season for Jhonnattan Castro, who is eager to continue that momentum for the 2026 Formula DRIFT season.

About Jhonnattan:

  • Favorite track and why: The Orlando drifting circuit. It always brings a good crowd and I typically do well there as that track suits my style. 
  • Most memorable career moment: A race I had against James Dean in Orlando that I ended up winning. No holding back, both of us putting everything out there, in a clean race. The commitment made the result that much worth it.
  • Racing background (high-level): Five-time Dominican drifting champion 
  • Car number: 17

ON-TRACK ACTION

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PERFORMANCE READY VEHICLES

GR SUPRA 3.0
2025

GR SUPRA 3.0

EXPLORE YOUR VEHICLE
GR SUPRA 3.0 PREMIUM
2025

GR SUPRA 3.0 PREMIUM

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