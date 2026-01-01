RYAN TUERCK
YEARS WITH TOYOTA: 6
Tuerck with something to prove in 2026
With another top-10 finish in last year’s PRO standings, Ryan Tuerck comes into the 2026 ready for another shot at the championship with Team Toyota.
About Ryan:
- Favorite track and why: Rudskogen in Norway, that’s my favorite drifting track. I had a blast when I went there and the circuit is absolutely amazing!
- Most memorable career moment: My first Formula DRIFT win in 2009. We won the season opener that year and had such an amazing car that day, it was just the perfect way to kick the season off.
- Racing background (high-level): Multi-time Formula DRIFT event winner; 2008 Formula DRIFT Driver of the Year; former AMA Motorcross racer
- Car number: 411