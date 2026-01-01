AARON TELITZ
Aaron Telitz is in his 6th season with Vasser Sullivan and is co-driving the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 in the GTD PRO class with Ben Barnicoat this season.
76 STARTS | 5 WINS | 16 PODIUMS | 5 Poles
BORN: December 13, 1991
BIRTHPLACE: Wisconsin
CAREER START: 2014
ACHIEVEMENTS
2024
Earned a GTD class podium finish at Petit Le Mans with Parker Thompson and Frankie Montecalvo.
2023
Won GTD class at the Six Hours at the Glen with Parker Thompson and Frankie Montecalvo, which was a GT category sweep by Lexus and Vasser Sullivan.
2022
Earned three podium finishes with Frankie Montecalvo at Long Beach, Mid-Ohio and Road America.
2021
Won the first Watkins Glen sprint race with Jack Hawksworth, along with podium finishes at the second Watkins Glen sprint, Lime Rock and VIR.
2020
Won the IMSA GTD Sprint Cup Championship on the strength of three wins and five podium finishes, co-driving with Jack Hawksworth.
2019
Earned a second-place result in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, co-driving the No. 12 RC F GT3 in his first IMSA start.
2017 - 2019
Competed in the Indy Lights Series where he won three races and had 11 podium finishes.
2016
Won the Pro Mazda Championship with six race victories and 13 podium finishes.
DRIVER SUMMARY
Aaron Telitz is in his sixth season with Vasser Sullivan and is co-driving the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 in the GTD PRO class with teammate Ben Barnicoat. 2025 is Telitz’s return to full-time racing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship after serving as the endurance driver for the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 team in the GTD class last season. Telitz made five starts with the No. 12 team in 2024, ending the season with a podium finish at Petit Le Mans with Parker Thompson and Frankie Montecalvo, his 15th career podium with Lexus. In 2023, Telitz was the full-time teammate to Montecalvo in the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3, where he was victorious at Watkins Glen with Montecalvo and Thompson – part of a GT category sweep by Lexus and Vasser Sullivan – along with grabbing a podium-finish at Long Beach. In 2022, Telitz and Montecalvo earned three podium finishes and two pole positions. Previously, Telitz co-drove the No. 14 Lexus with Jack Hawksworth and the pair teamed up to earn four wins in two seasons racing together.
The driver duo won the 2020 IMSA GTD Sprint Cup Championship on the strength of three wins and five podium finishes. Telitz won his first career IMSA pole position at his home track, Road America, in 2020 and followed that up with two additional GTD pole positions that season. In 2019, Telitz earned a runner-up podium result in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, co-driving the No. 12 RC F GT3 in his first IMSA start. The Wisconsin native earned three wins, 11 podium finishes and three pole positions previously competing in the Indy Lights Series from 2017 to 2019. Prior to racing in Indy Lights, Telitz won the Pro Mazda Championship in 2016.