AARON TELITZ

2024

Earned a GTD class podium finish at Petit Le Mans with Parker Thompson and Frankie Montecalvo.



2023

Won GTD class at the Six Hours at the Glen with Parker Thompson and Frankie Montecalvo, which was a GT category sweep by Lexus and Vasser Sullivan.

2022

Earned three podium finishes with Frankie Montecalvo at Long Beach, Mid-Ohio and Road America.

2021

Won the first Watkins Glen sprint race with Jack Hawksworth, along with podium finishes at the second Watkins Glen sprint, Lime Rock and VIR.

2020

Won the IMSA GTD Sprint Cup Championship on the strength of three wins and five podium finishes, co-driving with Jack Hawksworth.

2019

Earned a second-place result in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, co-driving the No. 12 RC F GT3 in his first IMSA start.

2017 - 2019

Competed in the Indy Lights Series where he won three races and had 11 podium finishes.

2016

Won the Pro Mazda Championship with six race victories and 13 podium finishes.