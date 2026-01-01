Jack Hawksworth, who has been with the Lexus program since its inception, enters his ninth season driving the Lexus RC F GT3 with Vasser Sullivan. In 2025, Hawksworth teams up with Parker Thompson in the No. 12 RC F GT3 entry competing in IMSA’s GTD class.

Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat finished fourth in the GTD PRO manufacturer point standings in 2024, scoring one victory, one pole position and two podium finishes including a victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring with Barnicoat and Kyle Kirkwood. The triumph at Sebring was the first win for the Vasser Sullivan Lexus program at the historic endurance race. In 2023, Hawksworth, Barnicoat and the No. 14 team were the GTD PRO class champions behind two victories, four pole positions and nine podiums.

This was Lexus and Vasser Sullivan’s first GT class title. One of those victories in 2023 came in a GT class sweep by Vasser Sullivan, where both Lexus RC F GT3 entries captured victory at Watkins Glen International.

In 2022, the British drivers finished second in the GTD PRO championship standings, recording two wins, six podiums and two pole positions. Hawksworth teamed up with Barnicoat and Kyle Kirkwood to earn the historic first endurance victory for the Lexus RC F GT3 and Vasser Sullivan at Petit Le Mans to end that season.

In 2020, he and Aaron Telitz won the IMSA GTD Sprint Cup Championship on the strength of three wins and five podium finishes. Hawksworth began racing go-karts at the age of 12, winning races and championships before he moved to the United States in 2011 to compete in the Star Mazda Series. He went on to claim the series championship in 2012 by breaking the Star Mazda record for most wins (eight) and poles (four).

Hawksworth moved up to the IndyCar Series in 2014, where he won the Tony Renna Rising Star Award in his rookie season and competed in the series through the 2016 season. He earned his first career IMSA win in the PC class at the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2014 and won three races in the Indy Lights Series in 2013.