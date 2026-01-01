TICKET REQUESTS FOR 2026 LEXUS RACING EVENTS ARE NOW OPEN.

Lexus hospitality event schedule and availability is subject to change. All ticket requests will be reviewed and those guests who are approved to receive tickets will be notified approx. 3-4 weeks prior to their chosen event. While at events, Lexus reserves the right to ask any guest(s) to leave the hosted area and prohibit their return should they not comply with admisson or behavioral / fan safety rules.

*** Please note that regardless of guest age and/or track ticketing policies, all Lexus Hospitality guests must have received approval/confirmation and hold a valid Lexus Racing Hospitality Pass to gain access to the hosted area. No guests will be permitted into the Hospitality areas without prior approval. ***