2025 Road America Sportscar Grand Prix Recap | Lexus GT3

PLYMOUTH, Wisc. (August 3, 2025) – The Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3s fought adversity in Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Wisconsin’s Road America. Ben Barnicoat and Aaron Telitz earned a ninth-place result in the GTD PRO category in the No. 14 Lexus while Jack Hawksworth and Parker Thompson finished 11th in the GTD class behind the wheel of the No. 12 RC F GT3.

After a tough qualifying session on Saturday, the Vasser Sullivan team executed a strong strategy early in the race that resulted in both Lexus RC F GT3s running in the top three in their respective classes. The No. 14 Lexus led the GTD PRO field for five laps midway through the race, however untimely cautions didn’t play into their favor coming down the stretch and they finished in ninth place. The No. 12 ran in the top five for the majority of the race, but a poorly timed caution and an incident with a fellow competitor resulted in the 11th-place finish.

The Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3s return to action for the final sprint race of the 2025 season at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) on Sunday, August 24. To keep up with all the racing action, follow Lexus Racing on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok by using #LexusPerformance.

"We came in today with a plan to run an aggressive race strategy which almost worked out. Aaron (Telitz) did an amazing job the first half of the race to keep our Lexus RC F GT3 clean and get us to the lead of the race. So, up until the halfway line, everything was looking perfect. The engineers were doing a great job and then we didn’t quite catch the yellows at the right time or have quite enough pace in the second half of the race to make it count to get the win. It was a tough pill to swallow for what was looking to be a very good race at one point, but at the end of the day I felt like the Vasser Sullivan team executed really well which is a nice position to be in. We’ll just reset and try again at VIR."

- BEN BARNICOAT

"Not our best day here at Road America, but it was great to have my home crowd out and all of my fans here. We put on a good show there at the start and midway through the race, leading some laps in GTD PRO. Just unfortunately didn’t have the pace down the stretch to hold those guys off and had to settle for a ninth-place finish. It’s been a rough string of results that we’ve had on the 14 side, but we’re going to get things right and get back on the podium at VIR."

- AARON TELITZ

"That was a tough day. Things were looking pretty good there. We were kind of in the mix, running top five most of the race in third. Towards the end before the last round of pit stops, unfortunately we stayed out and got really unlucky that there was a caution that came out on the lap we were coming in to pit and the pits closed. We had to go to the back of the pack on the restart, had contact with the 57 and they gave us a drive through, which we still don’t fully understand. The Vasser Sullivan team did a really good job, our stops were very good, and we got the most out of the car that we had. We’ll move on to VIR."

- JACK HAWKSWORTH

"Road America weekend provided the No. 12 Lexus Vasser Sullivan and Lexus Racing team a lot of adversity. We thought we maximized qualifying, starting fifth, and I thought we had a very good shot to strategize our way to the front, but unfortunately the way the cautions fell and the way the race played out wasn’t in the cards today. My hats are off as always to the entire Vasser Sullivan Racing crew. Everybody did a top job, we just need a little luck on our side and we’re looking for that at VIR."

- PARKER THOMPSON