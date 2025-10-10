2025 Road Atlanta Recap | Lexus GT3

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Race Recap
Lexus Concludes 2025 Season with Two Top Six Results at Petit Le Mans
Vasser Sullivan No. 12 RC F GT3 Earns Third-Place Podium Finish
BRASELTON, Ga. (October 11, 2025) – Jack Hawksworth and Parker Thompson earned a third-place podium result in Saturday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The result marks the fifth time in the last six years that Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have finished on the podium at the 12-turn, 2.54-mile Georgia road course.
Montecalvo started the race 11th in the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3, and the team kept the car clean working their way up through the field to run in the top five the majority of the race. Hawksworth piloted the Lexus for the final three hours of the race, holding off competitors to earn the fifth podium result of the 2025 season for the 12 team, who finished third in the GTD point standings.
In the GTD PRO class, the trio of Ben Barnicoat and Aaron Telitz earned a sixth-place finish in the season finale at Road Atlanta. Telitz qualified on the front row, and the No. 14 Lexus ran among the top three for the first eight hours of the race. However, contact by a fellow competitor with just under two hours remaining caused a tire puncture and forced Barnicoat to bring the Lexus RC F GT3 to pit lane. He got back on track and fought back to get on the lead lap and crossed the finish line in sixth place after 10 hours of racing.
Unofficially, Vasser Sullivan’s results on Saturday evening helped Lexus finish fifth in the GTD manufacturer’s championship and seventh in the GTD PRO manufacturer’s point standings.
The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship opens up the 2026 season at the Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 24. To keep up with all the racing action, follow Lexus Racing on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok by using #LexusPerformance.
"Aaron (Telitz) did a fantastic job in qualifying to put us on the front row for the GTD PRO field. We ran in the top three all day long and we were right where we needed to be heading into the final two hours of the race at the front. I got in the car, we managed to get past the Corvette to be in third place and an LMP2 drove into the back of me, damaged the car and gave us a (tire) puncture. A disappointing finish for us today. Thank you to everyone at Vasser Sullivan and Lexus Racing who did a perfect job all day. Congratulations to the 12 car on the podium finish today.
- BEN BARNICOAT
"What a tough way to end our 2025 season here at Vasser Sullivan and Lexus Racing. The 14 car was so good all day and the guys were killing it. We were staying at the front of the field all race and were in position for a podium there and just an absolute shame to get ran into on a straightaway by a competitor not even in our class. Just terrible luck and sums up our 2025 season. Big congratulations to the 12 car for getting on the podium today.
- AARON TELITZ
"It was not the best of ends here today in the 14 Lexus RC F GT3, but I’m happy for the 12 crew getting a podium here to finish off the year. It sets the tone for the offseason as we roll into what will be Daytona here shortly. We had a great race going on and factors out of our control kind of took over while we were running well on for a podium finish. I’m happy with the performance, happy with the teamwork, happy with everyone’s efforts here and happy with our Lexus. Just a little bit of misfortune caught us out here today and we hope to change that narrative next season.
- KYLE KIRJKWOOD
"It was a really nice way to finish the season. To get on the podium is a massive moral boost for everybody. It was a really difficult weekend on the 12 side of the garage. We had an issue in practice 2 so we missed a lot of time. We had a chassis issue in practice 3 so we didn’t really have a clue what the car was going to be like going into the race today. We went with what we ran last year, and it turned out to be okay. Frankie (Montecalvo), Parker (Thompson) and I kept our Lexus RC F GT3 clean, we battled all day. The guys had a really good strategy, and we had a really good battle.
- JACK HAWKSWORTH
"I have to say this third-place finish feels really good with this group of guys. It was a tough weekend. We had a lot of things out of our control that didn’t quite go the right way, but we regrouped, we came together, we pushed through adversity like we always do, and we ended up on the box. I’m really proud of Jack’s (Hawksworth) drive at the end. He was a lion holding off that Aston Martin. Frankie (Montecalvo) did an awesome job as always and the only thing that went wrong today is the 14 car deserved to be up here with us and unfortunately, they got taken out by an LMP2. But this is good momentum to start next year.
- PARKER THOMPSON
"I’m excited to finish the season on the podium. Everyone at the Lexus Vasser Sullivan crew did a phenomenal job and it was a nailbiter to the end. Jack (Hawksworth) and Parker (Thompson) had awesome drivers, we executed a perfect race, and it was a great way to finish the season.
- FRANKIE MONTECALVO