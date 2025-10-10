2025 Road Atlanta Recap | Lexus GT3

Vasser Sullivan No. 12 RC F GT3 Earns Third-Place Podium Finish

BRASELTON, Ga. (October 11, 2025) – Jack Hawksworth and Parker Thompson earned a third-place podium result in Saturday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The result marks the fifth time in the last six years that Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have finished on the podium at the 12-turn, 2.54-mile Georgia road course.

Montecalvo started the race 11th in the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3, and the team kept the car clean working their way up through the field to run in the top five the majority of the race. Hawksworth piloted the Lexus for the final three hours of the race, holding off competitors to earn the fifth podium result of the 2025 season for the 12 team, who finished third in the GTD point standings.

In the GTD PRO class, the trio of Ben Barnicoat and Aaron Telitz earned a sixth-place finish in the season finale at Road Atlanta. Telitz qualified on the front row, and the No. 14 Lexus ran among the top three for the first eight hours of the race. However, contact by a fellow competitor with just under two hours remaining caused a tire puncture and forced Barnicoat to bring the Lexus RC F GT3 to pit lane. He got back on track and fought back to get on the lead lap and crossed the finish line in sixth place after 10 hours of racing.

Unofficially, Vasser Sullivan’s results on Saturday evening helped Lexus finish fifth in the GTD manufacturer’s championship and seventh in the GTD PRO manufacturer’s point standings.