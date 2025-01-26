2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona Recap | Lexus GT3

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 26, 2025) – The 63rd running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona was up-and-down for both Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3s, ending with the No. 14 team crossing the finish line in the 11th position in the GTD PRO class, while the No. 12 finished in 15th in the GTD category to open the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

The No. 14 RC F GT3 began the 24-hour endurance race on Saturday afternoon from the 15th position in GTD PRO with Jupiter, Florida, native Kyle Kirkwood behind the wheel. Kirkwood, competing in both Lexus RC F GT3s throughout the 24 hours, ran the first three stints in the No. 14 before handing driving duties over to Aaron Telitz just over two hours into the race. Telitz moved the No. 14 up inside the class top 10 during his run, with Townsend Bell and Lexus factory driver Ben Barnicoat each holding position during their initial runs. However, technical issues would set the team back once night fell.

Telitz experienced contact with a competitor around 12:30 a.m. ET, causing damage to the left front and sending the crew to the garage. Quick, determined work by the Vasser Sullivan mechanics got the No. 14 RC F GT3 back on track in about 30 minutes to rejoin the frantic race taking place. Kirkwood, Telitz, Bell, and Barnicoat kept the No. 14 out of harm’s way for the remainder of the 24 hours, coming home to the checkered flag on Sunday in 11th.

After an impressive qualifying result from Parker Thompson earlier in the week, the No. 12 RC F GT3 started from the fourth position in the GTD class. Thompson drove inside the top-10 for the first hour of the race before handing the No. 12 over to Frankie Montecalvo who completed the next two stints. Lexus factory driver Jack Hawksworth climbed in the cockpit at nightfall and began moving his way up the GTD order, to as high as third position. Kirkwood switched over to the No. 12 Lexus to take on the late-night stints for the team, pushing to keep them towards the front of the class field.

Like the sister RC F GT3 in GTD PRO, the No. 12 team also encountered mechanical issues that put them on pit road for an extended amount of time, seeing the team fall a few laps down. Once back on track, the four drivers of the No. 12 soldiered on in hopes of getting laps back and being in contention for a solid finishing position once Sunday afternoon rolled around. Unfortunately, with around four-and-a-half hours remaining in the race, the No. 12 experienced an engine issue and retired from the race, finishing 15th.

Obviously, it was a grueling Daytona 24 hours. It definitely threw its challenges at us, but I’m still very proud of this Vasser Sullivan and Lexus Racing team for just having that never die attitude and always digging deep and trying to make the most of all situations that were presented to us. It was unfortunate that Aaron (Telitz) had his incident overnight, but we’ve still got to take away all the positives we can. I feel like the team did a great job. We’ve had a few new people join in the offseason and they’ve all adapted and bonded with the rest of the group quickly. It's been great to get the first race under my belt with Aaron and get our relationship going, and obviously it was great to have Kyle (Kirkwood) join us. I also want to say a big thank you to Townsend (Bell), jumping in and doing such a fantastic job. It’s been three years since he raced with us, but you wouldn’t have thought he’s been out of the car for 10 minutes given the job that he’s done. There were a few challenges that were presented to us, and we dealt with them the best we could. I feel like we maximized everything we had here this weekend to start the season. Our full focus now is on Sebring and looking forward to rebounding there like we did last year.

-Ben Barnicoat