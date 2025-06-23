Q: What type of engine is in the Lexus RC F GT3?

A: The Lexus RC F GT3 engine is based off the 2UR found in the RC F street car. The RC F GT3 has a displacement of 5.4L and is a naturally aspirated V8 powered engine.

Q: Have there been any updates to the horsepower of the RC F GT3 this year?

A: There have been no changes as the car is FIA homologated and does not allow for any changes.

Q: How many times during the IMSA season does the engine have to get rebuilt?

A: The Lexus RC F GT3 engines are rebuilt after 10,000 KM, which equals out to about twice per season. Engineers at TRD (Toyota Racing Development) in Costa Mesa, California, rebuild the engines when needed.

Q: What is the Whp, and is it 1st and 2nd gear ratio?

A: 500 HP+ and is dependent on the IMSA BOP adjustment and the restrictor size that they allow AIM VASSER SULLIVAN to run. Gear ratios are OEM specific and part of the FIA homologation.

Q: What type of engine management system does the car have?

A: The Lexus RC F GT3 has a direct injected V8 with a Cosworth controller.

Q: What are the max revs of the Lexus RC F GT3 engine?

A: The Lexus RC F GT3 has 7,200 max revs.

Q: How far is the GTD engine vs the road car engine?

A: The Lexus RC F GT3 race car and the RC F road car share a similar platform and components for the most part. The GT3 engine is tuned up a little bit and uses race specific components due to the environment it is used in.