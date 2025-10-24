Setting Up The Lexus RC F GT3 Part 3 | Lexus GT3

When an engineer asks the race mechanics to ‘check the corner weights,’ the car is positioned on the ‘flat patch.’ The flat patch is four purpose designed platforms that sit under each of the race car’s four wheels and are set with a laser level when the AIM VASSER SULLIVAN race team arrives at the track before the event. These platforms are carefully leveled and marked such that when the car is mounted on them, the car replicates the ‘flat patch’ back at the team’s race shop, where the car was originally prepared. Once the car is ready for the ‘flat patch’ it is fitted with specially designed wheels that have load cells mounted into the structure. In fact, the set-up wheels are not wheels at all, they replace the wheel and allow the mechanics to set the springs, toes and cambers to an extraordinary degree of accuracy. To set the corner weights, the mechanics are looking to adjust the fitting of the springs to achieve equal loads across the front axle of the car. Failure to do this often causes strange behavior when the driver is braking hard on the track. Experienced drivers often recognize when the ‘corner weights’ are not set correctly and will then ask for them to be checked.

The final step in the whole set-up process is to set and connect the ‘anti-roll’ bars. The front anti-roll bar is a laterally mounted torsion bar that connects the right-hand front suspension to the left-hand front suspension. Its job is to resist the rolling of the car which takes place when the driver takes the car into a corner. By adjusting the settings of the front and rear ‘anti-roll’ bars it is possible for the engineer to quickly tune the balance of the car to the driver’s liking. The anti-roll bars are the last item to be connected during the process of setting up a race car and they are arguably one of the most powerful tools the driver and engineer can adjust to help the performance of the race car.