Tech Talk - The Pit Stop Wheel Gun | Lexus GT3

MAY 2020 ISSUE

The 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona saw the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 car undertake 29 pit stops during the race. Those pit stops, all of which saw the mechanics add fuel and change all four tires had one thing in common and that was the use of the pit stop wheel gun – two, in fact, one for each side of the car.

The wheels of the Lexus RC F GT3 car are each retained by a single wheel nut which needs to be tightened quickly, safely, securely and reliably, up to a torque of some 600 ft⋅lbs at every stop. Failure to do this will expose the driver to a wheel potentially working loose and the consequent risk of an accident as a result.

Thus, the pit stop wheel gun is an essential piece of race equipment that needs care and attention throughout its life so as to perform its job time and time again.