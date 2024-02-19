Strong start to the season for Team Toyota at Daytona

Taylor Gray looked like he was going to battle for his first win late in the race, before being involved in a final lap accident where the Tundra driver flipped on the 2.5-mile superspeedway. Gray was evaluated and released from the Infield Care Center after the incident.

ARCA

Gus Dean delivered the milestone 100th ARCA win for Venturini Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway on Friday evening. Dean took the lead on the final, overtime restart to score his third ARCA victory. The remainder of the Toyota entries for Venturini Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing were involved in accidents, with Amber Balacen driving her damaged Camry back from two laps down to finish ninth.

What’s Next

NASCAR heads to another superspeedway style race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is a doubleheader on Saturday, February 24, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at 2:00 p.m. ET and the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 5:00 p.m. ET. Both races are on FS1. On Sunday, February 25, the NASCAR Cup Series runs at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX.