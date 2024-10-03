Six races, six wins for Team Toyota

With the victory, Smith took over the Xfinity Series points lead. Smith’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Sheldon Creed finished third – his third top-five finish in four races to start the season.

NHRA

In the same weekend that the late Scott Kalitta got inducted into the Drag Racing Hall of Fame, team owner Connie Kalitta finally got his long-awaited first double victory as Shawn Langdon won in Top Fuel and J.R. Todd claimed victory in Funny Car at the historic Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

It was a stellar day for Team Toyota across the board as all nine Toyota supported entries won at least one round of racing. Toyota had all four semi-finalists in Top Fuel, but the race was won by Langdon, who claimed his first Top Fuel victory since the 2020 U.S. Nationals.