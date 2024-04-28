Joe Gibbs Racing sweeps Dover

J.R. Todd closed back in on the points lead with his final round appearance to lead Toyota in Funny Car. Matt Hagan was the race winner.

ARCA

William Sawalich and Gio Ruggiero combined to lead over 100 laps in Friday’s ARCA race at Dover. Sawalich was involved in an accident battling for the lead, while Ruggiero came home second to first-time ARCA winner Connor Zilisch.

With the runner-up finish, Ruggiero continued to hold the ARCA East point standing lead.

USAC

Steady overnight rain forced the cancellation of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season opener at Kokomo (Indiana) Speedway.

The USAC National Midget season will now open with two consecutive nights in Belleville, Kansas at the Belleville High Banks Short Track on May 17-18.

What’s Next

NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend for a trio of races. On Saturday, May 4, the ARCA Menards Series kicks off a doubleheader at 2:00 p.m. ET, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series running at 8:00 p.m. ET. The NASCAR Cup Series closes the weekend on Sunday, May 5 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All races are on FS1.

The Toyota GR Cup also competes this weekend at Florida’s historic Sebring International Raceway. Race one is on Saturday, May 4 at 1:50 p.m., with race two on Sunday, May 5 at 1:45 p.m. ET.