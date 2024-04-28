Joe Gibbs Racing sweeps Dover

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Race Recap
Denny Hamlin and Ryan Truex claimed victories for Joe Gibbs Racing at Dover, while Justin Ashley extended his NHRA Top Fuel points lead with a Charlotte win.
“The winning moment was getting around him (Kyle Larson) on that quick restart we had when we had that caution. He controlled the restart,” said Hamlin. “I got a really good restart on the bottom, and that was a big moment to clear him before that caution came out. Similar to what happened with Chase (Elliott) at Texas, where I was controlling it – till I wasn’t, but the tides turned today, and I was able to control the restart. Our Mavis Tire Toyota was just so good on the short run. I knew he was going to make a charge, but I just tried to hit my marks. As long as I hit my marks, I felt confident I could hold him off. This team just did an amazing job, and we wouldn’t be here without all of our partners – Mavis Tire, Toyota, TRD, FedEx, Sport Clips, Coca-Cola, Shady Rays and Logitech.”
- Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin and Ryan Truex delivered a Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota sweep of the NASCAR races at Dover, while Justin Ashley extended his NHRA Top Fuel points lead with a Charlotte win.
Denny Hamlin led the final 81 laps – and 136 overall – to earn his third win of the season. Hamlin battled Kyle Larson for the lead late and held on for his 54th victory of his Cup Series career.
“That was not as easy as last year,” said Truex. “Halfway through the race, I’m running 10th or whatever – after dominating last year – kind of felt embarrassed, like I wasn’t doing my job enough. The last pit stop, I totally butchered it, and slid through the box. We just had really good restarts there at the end. I picked the right lanes. Our GR Supra was as fast as Xfinity internet that last few runs. I felt like I could go like three laps, and that is where I started to get loose – so that was big for me. I just kept making spots up. I’ve never won a race like that where I wasn’t very good, and just stole one, so that feels really good.”
- Ryan Truex
Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. (third) and Ty Gibbs (10th) continued a strong weekend for the company with top-10 runs.
Ryan Truex delivered when it counted as the New Jersey native led just the final two laps on his way to his second consecutive Dover Motor Speedway Xfinity Series victory. Truex battled inside the top-10 most of the day before executing a stellar final restart and scoring the win.
Truex’s teammate, Sheldon Creed, led late and finished fourth, while Chandler Smith (seventh) retained the NXS points lead with his eighth top-10 finish in the first 10 events this season.
“I think the only thing that could derail us is ourselves,” said Ashley. “If we get out of focus. It's not about focusing on the competition, even though you want to know where you are and relevant to everyone else, but our focus is on being the best version of ourselves that we can be. As long as we keep that internal focus, I think we’ll have a lot of success. Mike Green (crew chief), Tommy DeLago (co-crew chief), Dustin Davis (team owner), the whole SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Philips Connect team work so hard day in and day out. They’re the ones who deserve to hold this Wally Trophy. It says zMAX on it, but it should say SCAG Power Equipment and the names of everybody on our team on it. So proud to represent SCAG Power Equipment and all of SCAG nation, all the wonderful dealers, users, owners out there. Man, these things are tough to win, so I get a little bit emotional sometimes. Couldn’t be prouder nor more grateful for this opportunity.”
- Justin Ashley
Justin Ashley kept Toyota undefeated in the Top Fuel ranks and added to his points advantage at zMax Dragway on Sunday evening. He was joined in the final quad by Doug Kalitta, who was third to the line, and Antron Brown, who was scored fourth.
J.R. Todd closed back in on the points lead with his final round appearance to lead Toyota in Funny Car. Matt Hagan was the race winner.
William Sawalich and Gio Ruggiero combined to lead over 100 laps in Friday’s ARCA race at Dover. Sawalich was involved in an accident battling for the lead, while Ruggiero came home second to first-time ARCA winner Connor Zilisch.
With the runner-up finish, Ruggiero continued to hold the ARCA East point standing lead.
Steady overnight rain forced the cancellation of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season opener at Kokomo (Indiana) Speedway.
The USAC National Midget season will now open with two consecutive nights in Belleville, Kansas at the Belleville High Banks Short Track on May 17-18.
NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend for a trio of races. On Saturday, May 4, the ARCA Menards Series kicks off a doubleheader at 2:00 p.m. ET, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series running at 8:00 p.m. ET. The NASCAR Cup Series closes the weekend on Sunday, May 5 at 3:00 p.m. ET. All races are on FS1.
The Toyota GR Cup also competes this weekend at Florida’s historic Sebring International Raceway. Race one is on Saturday, May 4 at 1:50 p.m., with race two on Sunday, May 5 at 1:45 p.m. ET.