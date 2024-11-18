Brown captures fourth NHRA World Title

Brown had to go through title competitors on his way to the race victory and world championship, which included Toyota teammates Justin Ashley, Shawn Langdon and Doug Kalitta. Brown’s triumph to conclude the 2024 season also finishes a year where Toyota won an astounding 16 of 20 Top Fuel races.

For Kalitta, he made his seventh final round of the 2024 season on Sunday and finished second in the Top Fuel points standings. Kalitta’s finals run on Sunday also got him to 800 career round wins.

Additionally, with Brown and Kalitta making up the Top Fuel final round on Sunday, Toyota has now reached 43 consecutive NHRA event final rounds in either Top Fuel and/or Funny Car. With that success, Toyota will be honored with its first NHRA Manufacturers Cup on Monday at the annual awards banquet.

Ron Capps led Toyota with a semi-final finish in Funny Car to finish third in the final point standings.