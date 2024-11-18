Brown captures fourth NHRA World Title

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Race Recap
Antron Brown claims his fourth NHRA Top Fuel title, securing his first as a team owner with AB Motorsports after a thrilling Pomona victory.
“To go out like this for Mark (Oswald, co-crew chief) (pause). You know, he’s a follower of God, always kept me accountable, kept me straight,” said Brown. “But, what a man. He has a (storied) career, a champion. And he’s what made us all champions. How to stay cool, calm, collected. If you saw me all day, I brought the ice man back – cool, calm, steady. We love you, Mark. Can’t do it without you. To go home with a win and a championship, all for you brother. Love you!”
- Antron Brown
Antron Brown took home the Wally Trophy and the Top Fuel world championship this weekend at Pomona.
By claiming victory in the NHRA Finals on Sunday, Antron Brown captured his fourth NHRA Top Fuel world championship and his first as a team owner with his AB Motorsports organization. The victory is Brown’s sixth of the 2024 season – the most in Top Fuel this year – the 80th overall win in his NHRA career, the 64th in Top Fuel and his fourth career triumph at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.
Brown had to go through title competitors on his way to the race victory and world championship, which included Toyota teammates Justin Ashley, Shawn Langdon and Doug Kalitta. Brown’s triumph to conclude the 2024 season also finishes a year where Toyota won an astounding 16 of 20 Top Fuel races.
For Kalitta, he made his seventh final round of the 2024 season on Sunday and finished second in the Top Fuel points standings. Kalitta’s finals run on Sunday also got him to 800 career round wins.
Additionally, with Brown and Kalitta making up the Top Fuel final round on Sunday, Toyota has now reached 43 consecutive NHRA event final rounds in either Top Fuel and/or Funny Car. With that success, Toyota will be honored with its first NHRA Manufacturers Cup on Monday at the annual awards banquet.
Ron Capps led Toyota with a semi-final finish in Funny Car to finish third in the final point standings.