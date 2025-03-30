Hamlin leads a Toyota top-three sweep at Martinsville

Toyota’s three Funny Car teams were defeated in the first round on Sunday. Jack Beckman claimed victory.

GR CUP

It was the beginning of the season for the Toyota GR Cup at Sonoma Raceway. On Saturday, Toyota Development Driver Westin Workman nearly chased down race winner Lucas Weisenberg, while on Sunday, Will Robusto, twin brother of Toyota Development Driver Isabella Robusto, won for the first time. Workman drove from the 17th starting spot to fourth at the finish.

GT4

It was a successful weekend for the Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2 teams at Sonoma Raceway. On Saturday, Anthony McIntosh led every lap in the SRO GT America race to pick up the win, while Anthony Geraci and Kenny Schmied picked up the victory in the Pirelli GT4 America race in the AM class. On Sunday, McIntosh followed his win on Saturday with a runner-up finish, while Toyota Development Drivers Tyler Gonzalez and Gresham Wagner drove to a runner-up finish in GT4 America race in the Silver class, and Anthony Geraci and Kenny Schmied overcame a penalty to sweep the weekend in AM.

WHAT’S NEXT

NASCAR is hosting their annual throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series runs on Saturday, April 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET on the CW, with the NASCAR Cup Series on track on Sunday, April 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Formula DRIFT also kicks off their season on the Streets of Long Beach. Final eliminations can be seen on FormulaD.com on Saturday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. ET.