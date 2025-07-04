Hamlin, Jones sweep weekend at Darlington

Christopher Bell (third), Tyler Reddick (fourth) and Ty Gibbs (ninth) joined Hamlin inside the top-10 on Sunday.

Brandon Jones used a late-race restart to power his way to the front and capture victory at Darlington Raceway in the Xfinity Series. Jones started second on Saturday and was in the fight all afternoon long, taking the lead with 12 laps to go, after the last restart, and not looking back.

Saturday’s triumph is Jones’ first win of 2025, his sixth career Xfinity Series victory and his first since 2022.