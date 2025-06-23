Briscoe, Hamlin bring home 1-2 finish for Toyota at Pocono

Chase Briscoe capped off another victorious weekend for Team Toyota by capturing his first win with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR

Briscoe was able to save enough fuel to bring home a 1-2 finish for Toyota with JGR teammate Denny Hamlin in Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono.

Both drivers pitted with 40 laps remaining, but Briscoe left his stall before his tank was full. With guidance from his team, he was able to conserve enough fuel while holding off Hamlin to bring home his third career victory.