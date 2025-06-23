Briscoe, Hamlin bring home 1-2 finish for Toyota at Pocono

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Race Recap
Chase Briscoe scores first win with JGR in Pocono fuel duel as Toyota drivers tally victories across NASCAR, ARCA, NHRA, Formula DRIFT and more.
Chase Briscoe capped off another victorious weekend for Team Toyota by capturing his first win with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.
Briscoe was able to save enough fuel to bring home a 1-2 finish for Toyota with JGR teammate Denny Hamlin in Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono.
Both drivers pitted with 40 laps remaining, but Briscoe left his stall before his tank was full. With guidance from his team, he was able to conserve enough fuel while holding off Hamlin to bring home his third career victory.
“I was just making sure he didn’t get close enough to do something with me. It was hard because I was only running 50 percent,” said Briscoe. “You are running hard to enough to maintain the lead, but also to save fuel. The truth is I’ve never been in that position before, it was kind of trial by fire. Amazing job by all the Bass Pro Shops guys, we had a really, really good car. I think I had James (Small, crew chief) a bit worried when I went too early and I just did everything I could to make it back up and I’m glad we are finally in victory lane.”
- Chase Briscoe
Taylor Gray was the lead Toyota GR Supra with a ninth-place finish in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. In 16 Xfinity Series races this season, Gray has seven top-10 finishes.
“We put together an okay day with our Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra,” said Gray. “We were a top-three car a lot of the races, but things didn’t fall our way with the cautions, and we lost a lot of our track position and ended up with ninth. Not what we hoped for today, but we’ll move on and look forward to Atlanta next week.”
- Taylor Gray
Toyota Development driver Corey Heim once again had a dominant performance as he led 48 of 80 Truck Series race’s laps but had a tire going down, relegating him to a 23rd-place finish. Heim’s TRICON Garage teammates Tanner Gray and Brandon Jones finished second and fourth, respectively.
“Really happy with the day that we had,” said Gray. “Really proud of everyone with TRICON Garage, everyone works really hard on this No. 15 Place of Hope Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. We executed really well. We hadn’t been able to put together any solid races as of lately, so to have a solid day like that is refreshing. In the past I’ve struggled here. We just haven’t been able to put races together, so it feels good to be able to do that today. It’s refreshing to have a good run, but at the same time it’s tough because we have to win to get into the playoffs and we were one spot away from it there. All in all, I’m proud of everybody, but really wanted to be one spot better.”
- Tanner Gray
JGR driver Max Reaves brought home his first ARCA National Series victory in just his second series start. The 15-year-old took the lead with 47 laps left and never looked back. Toyota placed three cars in the top-five with Lawless Alan (third) and Toyota Development Driver, Isabella Robusto (fifth).
Justin Ashley was declared the Top Fuel winner in Richmond after a post-race penalty to Shawn Langdon. Ashley’s victory is Toyota’s fifth Top Fuel win this season and marks the third straight weekend with a victory in the nitro categories after wins in Funny Car the last two races.
In Funny Car, J.R. Todd made the semifinals, leading the Toyota GR Supra Funny Cars.
Fredric Aasbo finished second Saturday night at Englishtown Raceway to extend his championship lead to 20 points.
CJ Greaves brought home his 195th overall victory in the PRO4 category at Crandon International on Saturday with his father, Johnny, joining him on the podium in second. On Sunday, CJ Greaves finished in the runner-up spot.
Nitro Motorsports teammates Thomas Annunziata, Sam Corry, and Ben Maier finished fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively in this weekend’s TA2 series race at Mid-Ohio.
Two Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2 entries competed in Saturday’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Watkins Glen with the Panam Motorsport GR Supra finishing in 11th place.
Cannon McIntosh earned his 50th career national midget feature win on Friday night and Jacob Denney followed with a drive from last to first on Saturday as Toyota drivers combined to sweep the Xtreme-POWRI Challenge Series doubleheader at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, Missouri, this weekend. Toyota-powered drivers have now earned 23 national midget feature wins in 2025.
NASCAR heads to EchoPark Speedway near Atlanta with the Cup Series and Xfinity Series in action on the 1.54-mile oval. The Xfinity Series kicks off the weekend action on Friday night, June 27, at 7:30 p.m. EST on the CW Network. The Truck Series makes its debut at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut with a 100-lap race on Saturday, June 28, at 1 p.m. EST on FOX. Later on Saturday, the Cup Series wraps up the weekend with the first Saturday night race of the season starting at 7 p.m. EST on TNT and MAX.
As a companion to the Truck Series, the ARCA Menards Series will also make its debut at Lime Rock Park for its ninth race of 2025. The race begins at 4 p.m. EST from the 1.53-mile road course with coverage on FS2.
The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series also returns to action next weekend at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. Eliminations coverage can be seen on FOX on Sunday, June 28, at 2 p.m. EST.