Strong Weekend in Mexico for Toyota

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Race Recap
Christopher Bell and Taylor Gray finish second in NASCAR’s Mexico return as Toyota drivers deliver strong results across Cup, Xfinity, and ARCA.
Toyota drivers Christopher Bell and Taylor Gray delivered strong runner-up finishes to lead Toyota in NASCAR’s return to Mexico.
Christopher Bell battled from the 31st starting position in Sunday’s Cup Series race and drove through the field to finish second to race-winner Shane Van Gisbergen. Bell, who tied the series-lead with his 11th top-10 finish of the season, has now finished in the top two in the last three road course races.
“Ultimately it was just a third-place day,” said Bell. “I felt like Ty (Gibbs) was really good, so the yellow flag bit him and we walked away with second. Both days – in the Xfinity car, I was the third-place car, and today, I felt like I was the third-place car. I think more than anything it was just me. I need to do a little more homework and figure out where I can be better to keep up with these guys. The Joe Gibbs Racing group brought an amazing Mobil 1 Camry, and I can't really say that it was my car that was lacking. It was on me this weekend.”
- Christopher Bell
John Hunter Nemechek had a strong second half of the race and achieved a career-best road course finish in sixth, while Chase Briscoe battled back from an early race incident and being a lap down to finish seventh.
On Saturday, Taylor Gray had an impressive day – finishing second in both stages and tying his career-best with a runner-up finish to race winner Daniel Suarez in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. With the strong points day, Gray moved into the Playoff field for the first time since March.
“To come so close and I feel like have the car capable of winning, and I don’t know – I’m mad, frustrated, sad, all of it at the same time, but it was a good points day overall for us,” said Gray. “I can’t thank everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing enough. They brought me a really fast Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra – as fast as Xfinity Mobile. Just going to take this momentum and keep it rolling.”
- Taylor Gray
His teammate and fellow rookie, William Sawalich, delivered his career-best performance as well as he drove his Toyota GR Supra to a sixth-place finish.
Cup Series regulars Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell battled near the front of the race – with Gibbs leading 18 laps, before both encountering issues. Bell suffered a mechanical problem around the mid-point of the race, while Gibbs was involved in an accident on a restart while battling for the race lead.
Treyten Lapcevich made his first start with Nitro Motorsports count as the Canadian driver won the pole, led every lap and scored the win – bringing home his first ARCA victory and the first for Nitro Motorsports.
It was a Toyota top-three sweep as Max Reaves finished second and Lawless Alan was scored in third. With the strong run, Alan is just seven points out of the championship lead.
It’s a busy weekend for Team Toyota with many of Toyota’s supported racing series in action.
NASCAR has three races at Pennsylvania’s Pocono Raceway. The NASCAR Truck Series kicks off the action on Friday, June 20 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FS1, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, June 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET on the CW and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, June 21 at 2:00 p.m. ET on Prime.
Formula DRIFT has its fourth race of the year at New Jersey’s Old Bridge Township Raceway Park. Final eliminations are on Saturday, June 21 at 2:15 p.m. ET on TGRNA.com.
The ARCA Menards Series continues its season at Elko Speedway in Minnesota on Saturday, June 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET on FS2.
Finally, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads to Virginia Motorsports Park. Final eliminations are on Sunday, June 22 at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX.