Strong Weekend in Mexico for Toyota

His teammate and fellow rookie, William Sawalich, delivered his career-best performance as well as he drove his Toyota GR Supra to a sixth-place finish.

Cup Series regulars Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell battled near the front of the race – with Gibbs leading 18 laps, before both encountering issues. Bell suffered a mechanical problem around the mid-point of the race, while Gibbs was involved in an accident on a restart while battling for the race lead.

ARCA

Treyten Lapcevich made his first start with Nitro Motorsports count as the Canadian driver won the pole, led every lap and scored the win – bringing home his first ARCA victory and the first for Nitro Motorsports.

It was a Toyota top-three sweep as Max Reaves finished second and Lawless Alan was scored in third. With the strong run, Alan is just seven points out of the championship lead.