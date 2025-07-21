Hamlin delivers in Dover

Denny Hamlin scored his series-best fourth win of the season at Dover, while Shawn Langdon continued his strong season with a victory in Seattle.



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Denny Hamlin survived a rain delay and multiple late-race restarts to win his second-straight Dover race and the 58th victory of his Cup Series career. Hamlin led his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to the line, as the Indiana-native finished in the runner-up spot for the second-straight race, while Ty Gibbs scored a top-five in fifth. With the fifth-place finish, Gibbs advanced to the final round of the In-Season Challenge where he will face Ty Dillon for an opportunity to win $1 million.