Briscoe top Toyota with runner-up finish in Iowa

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Race Recap
Chase Briscoe finishes 2nd at Iowa while Bubba Wallace rallies to 6th; Toyota drivers also sweep Xtreme Outlaw/POWRi Challenge at Ironman 55.
Briscoe earns a second-place finish, while Bubba Wallace rallied from mid-race issues to finish sixth.
Polesitter Chase Briscoe added another runner-up finish to his résumé in Sunday afternoon’s Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was unable to catch race winner William Byron during the final run but still secured his third second-place finish in the last four races. Briscoe continues to build momentum with just three events remaining before the Cup Series Playoffs begin.
“It kind of died once I got there. I ran him down and I thought I was going to be really good. I was better in (turns) 1 and 2 and I kind of struggled in (turns) 3 and 4 compared to him,” said Briscoe. “Once I got there, he started taking my air and my car just kind of died as soon as that happened. I thought I was going to be able to still be good, especially as he caught lapped traffic there. I still just didn’t quite have enough there. It’s unfortunate, I was trying everything I had, I just didn’t have anything left in the tank. Good recovery for our Bass Pro Shops Toyota, I would have loved to win. William (Bryon) did a great job, it’s just the way it goes today.”
- Chase Briscoe
Bubba Wallace followed up last weekend’s victory at Indianapolis with a sixth-place finish Sunday. Wallace’s day was eventful – contact with another car resulted in a broken toe link – but his 23XI Racing team was more than up to the task. Despite having to take two free passes, Wallace rallied to earn his ninth top-10 finish of the season.
William Sawalich was the top-finishing Toyota in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race with a 11th-place result. Sam Mayer was the race winner. Justin Bonsignore brought home his best career finish of 12th.
“Our Starkey GR Supra was pretty good today, as fast as Xfinity Mobile,” said Sawalich. “We just couldn’t fire off on the restarts as well as we wanted to. Our long run speed was pretty good, but by that time we were too far out there to really do much. I’m proud of the guys for the car they brought. We were consistently in the top-10 all day but we couldn’t get the restarts where we wanted them to.”
- William Sawalich
Brent Crews won the pole and led 38 laps in Friday night’s ARCA Menards Series race, but was unable to get by race winner Brenden Queen in the final laps to score a second-place finish.
Co-drivers Rafael Martinez and Jim Jonsin battled back from a 21st-place starting position and brought their No. 12 Toyota GR Supra through the field to finish 12th in Saturday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Road America in Wisconsin.
Karter Sarff made a last-turn pass to win Friday night, while Kameron Key charged from eighth to first on Saturday to give Toyota-powered drivers a sweep of the Xtreme Outlaw Series/POWRi Challenge Series this weekend at the Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55. Key became the 11th different Toyota-powered driver to win a national midget car feature race in 2025.With a pair of podium finishes on the weekend, Jacob Denney extended both his Xtreme and POWRi championship leads over defending champion Cannon McIntosh.
NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series, along with the ARCA Menards Series, head to Watkins Glen International for another road course race weekend. The ARCA Menards Series kicks off the weekend on Friday, August 8, at 2 p.m. EST on FS2, followed later that evening by the NASCAR Truck Series race set to start at 5 p.m. on FS1. The NASCAR Xfinity Series competes on Saturday, August 9 at 3 p.m. ET on CW, and the NASCAR Cup Series completes the weekend on Sunday, August 10 at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network.