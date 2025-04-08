Briscoe top Toyota with runner-up finish in Iowa

ARCA

Brent Crews won the pole and led 38 laps in Friday night’s ARCA Menards Series race, but was unable to get by race winner Brenden Queen in the final laps to score a second-place finish.

GT4

Co-drivers Rafael Martinez and Jim Jonsin battled back from a 21st-place starting position and brought their No. 12 Toyota GR Supra through the field to finish 12th in Saturday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Road America in Wisconsin.

XTREME OUTLAW/POWRi CHALLENGE

Karter Sarff made a last-turn pass to win Friday night, while Kameron Key charged from eighth to first on Saturday to give Toyota-powered drivers a sweep of the Xtreme Outlaw Series/POWRi Challenge Series this weekend at the Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55. Key became the 11th different Toyota-powered driver to win a national midget car feature race in 2025.With a pair of podium finishes on the weekend, Jacob Denney extended both his Xtreme and POWRi championship leads over defending champion Cannon McIntosh.

WHAT’S NEXT

NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series, along with the ARCA Menards Series, head to Watkins Glen International for another road course race weekend. The ARCA Menards Series kicks off the weekend on Friday, August 8, at 2 p.m. EST on FS2, followed later that evening by the NASCAR Truck Series race set to start at 5 p.m. on FS1. The NASCAR Xfinity Series competes on Saturday, August 9 at 3 p.m. ET on CW, and the NASCAR Cup Series completes the weekend on Sunday, August 10 at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network.