Five Camry Cup Drivers to Compete in NASCAR Playoffs

ARCA

Max Reaves led every lap from the pole position in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota Camry to win his second national ARCA Menards Series race of the season on Friday night at Madison International Speedway. Toyota Development Driver Isabella Robusto (fourth) and Julian DaCosta (fifth) also earned top-five finishes for Toyota.

GT4

Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVOs swept the podium at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) on Friday and Saturday and finished one-two on Sunday in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge races over the weekend. Steven Clemons won Friday’s VP Challenge race while Toyota Development Driver Kiko Porto was victorious on Saturday and Sunday.

POWRi

Jacob Denney was victorious on Friday night, while Cannon McIntosh took top honors on Saturday as Toyota drivers swept the POWRi National Midget League double-header at Macon (Illinois) Speedway this weekend, recording podium sweeps on each night. Denney currently holds a commanding 300-point lead over McIntosh in the POWRi point standings with just five races remaining.

WHAT’S NEXT

It’s a busy weekend for Team Toyota at race tracks across the country. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will open its Playoff action at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, August 30, at 12 p.m. ET with race coverage on FS1. The Cup Series will also open their Playoffs at Darlington on Sunday, August 31, at 6 p.m. on USA Network. The Xfinity Series travels to the West Coast to compete at Portland International Raceway on Saturday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In Off-Road racing action, the Crandon World Championships are also this weekend at Wisconsin’s Crandon International Raceway, taking place August 29-31.

Toyota racers will compete in Formula DRIFT action on Saturday, August 30 at Utah Motorsports Campus, with coverage streamed live on YouTube.

The ARCA Menards Series is set to race at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 31, at 8:30 p.m. ET with FS1 broadcasting the race.

Finally, the NHRA U.S. Nationals are also set for this weekend with live coverage of the final eliminations on Monday, September 1, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.