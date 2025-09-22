Heim wins in New Hampshire while Ashley claims victory in Charlotte

In Funny Car, Ron Capps made the semifinals but experienced a body explosion towards the finish line that ended his chance at victory. Austin Prock was the winner.

ARCA

Leland Honeyman (third) and Toyota Development Driver Isabella Robusto (fifth) earned top-five finishes for Toyota in Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series race at Salem Speedway. Max Reaves started from the pole and led laps before an incident took him out of the race early.

GT3

Ben Barnicoat and Aaron Telitz took their No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 from the 10th starting position to a fifth-place finish in GTD PRO on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3 of Jack Hawksworth, Parker Thompson and Frankie Montecalvo came home ninth in GTD after a late flat tire derailed their shot at a top-five as well.

GT4

Ford Koch and Jaxon Bell led the Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2s on Saturday with a 13th-place finish for Copeland Motorsports in the Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Indianapolis.

TRANS-AM

Carson Brown earned his first career TA2 Series win in just his fourth start in the No. 2 Toyota Camry at VIRginia International Raceway on Saturday.

USAC

Daison Pursley won the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ 4-Crowns Nationals at Eldora Speedway Saturday night. With the victory, Pursley became the seventh different Toyota-powered driver to win in USAC this season. Cannon McIntosh holds a slim 12-point lead over Grant in the championship standings with seven races remaining.

WHAT’S NEXT

NASCAR is back to America’s heartland for its second visit of the season to Kansas Speedway. The ARCA Menards Series kicks off the weekend on Friday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. EST on FS1. The Xfinity Series continues its Playoff opening round on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m. EST on the CW. Finally, the Cup Series holds the second race of the Round of 12 on Sunday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m. EST on the USA Network.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues its Countdown to the Championship at World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis, with finals coverage on Sunday, September 28, at 3 p.m. EST on FS1.