Heim Delivers in Phoenix, Claims Record-Breaking Title

NASCAR

Heim earned his first title on Friday evening at Phoenix Raceway by winning the race. The Toyota Development Driver won the first two stages and set a record for leading a lap in every race this season, before having to battle through multiple overtime restarts to score his 12th victory this season, and 23rd of his career. Kaden Honeycutt also had an impressive performance in his first Championship 4 race as the Texas-native finished third, while Gio Ruggiero locked up Rookie of the Year honors.